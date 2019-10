(CNN) – Nicki Minaj hinted on Instagram Monday that she’s now a married woman.

This comes more than a month after announcing her retirement to start a family.

She shared a video of bride and groom hats and mister and misses mugs.

Her caption read “Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty”, seemingly sharing her new legal name after marrying boyfriend Kenneth Petty.

Some celebrity friends, including singer Christina Aguilera and actress La La Anthony, offered their congrats in the comments.