(WJBF) – Today marks Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring and our WJBF Team is spending all day volunteering in Aiken with Helping Hands.

It’s a day designated to spending time in our community by coming together with organizations that make life changing impacts for some who live right next door to us.

CEO at Helping Hands Monica Jeffcoat says, “We serve youth and foster care from ages birth to 21. We have, mostly, teenagers and teen moms, but we are residential. So, all of our clients are victims of abuse or neglect. So, they have a case manager on campus to make sure their needs are met, we have staff members who care for them 24 hours a day, they go to school…”

Every Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring is spent with a different organization in the community and Helping Hands CEO Monica Jeffcoat believes this experience will have a positive impact.

So, our WJBF team and Director of Community Involvement had the chance to prepare daily necessities for the members who live there.

Jeffcoat, also says, “This is the first time we have been involved with WJBF, so it’s exciting to have a new partnership to raise awareness for what we do here with our youth. Just to help– when anybody from the community comes to help our organization it means a lot– it takes some of the load off because we are a non-profit.”

Director of Community Involvement Emily Pannochia says, “We put together these welcome bins for kids, so it has a bunch of hygiene products, bags and stuff like that. Currently we are organizing their clothing closet– all the donations that they got. So, we’re just going through ‘em and making sure that they’re good, sorting them for infants; little boys and girls and then teenagers as well.”

Team members see this as something bigger than just a day spent volunteering.

Since Helping Hands is a non-profit, Jeffcoat tells me she and her staff are grateful to be a part of the pivotal life changes these teens might face.

“Giving them hope that you know there’s services we can provide, we can make sure we’re connected to so that they can be a success and moving them into college, it’s heavy lifting but to move them into dorms and seeing them interact with their other peers and be successful is amazing,” Jeffcoat says.

Standing in the Helping Hands clothing closet, just one of the many resources offered, where children and teens can come and pick out clothes they need.