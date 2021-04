AUGUSTA (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 is proud to welcome the newest member of our family.

Please say hello to George “Cole” Coleman, Jr.

He is the son of Good Morning Augusta anchor, Barclay Bishop and her husband George.







Cole was born on April 20th at 8:24 a.m. at Doctors Hospital. He weighed 6 pounds 5 ounces and was 19.75 inches long.

We here at Television Park are super excited and wish Barclay, George, and Baby Cole nothing but love and happiness.