Newly installed Plant Vogtle outdoor emergency sirens undergo testing

WAYNESBORO, Ga (WJBF) – Georgia Power’s Plant Vogtle recently installed 48 new sirens in the area surrounding the plant as part of its extensive emergency response plan designed to protect public health and safety in the unlikely event of an incident at the facility.

Plant Vogtle will test individual groups of sirens for up to three minutes at a time periodically throughout the day. The test will measure the reach of sirens around the plant.

Once the upgrade is complete, the sirens currently in use will be decommissioned, and the new sirens will continue to be tested audibly on a quarterly basis, in addition to the weekly inaudible tests that already occur.

Testing will take place June 23, 2021. In the event of inclement weather, siren test will be postponed until June 24.