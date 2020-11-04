Newcomer Jared Williams optimistic about final District Attorney race numbers

CSRA (WJBF) – Though there are still votes to be counted, it looks as if Jared Williams could be our new District Attorney.
He posted this statement on Facebook Wednesday morning:
Williams faced incumbent, Natalie Paine, who held the position since 2017. She was appointed by then Georgia Governor, Nathan Deal.
