Newborn killed in Wrens roll-over crash

WRENS (WJBF) – The Georgia State Patrol Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team (SCRT) is investigating a crash that left a 3-week-old baby dead.
Authorities tell NewsChannel 6 the Wrens Fire Department responded to a roll-over crash on Kings Mill Road, Monday around 1:50pm.
When they arrived they found two people, a newborn and its mother, had been ejected from the car. Another occupant was also out of the car. All 3 victims were taken to AU Medical Center for treatment.
No other details are available at this time.
