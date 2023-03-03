SALUDA, S.C. (WJBF) – The Saluda County Coroner’s Office responded to a two-vehicle collision near the intersection of Columbia Hwy. (Hwy 378) and Mt. Willing Road in Saluda.

The crash happened Thursday, March 2nd around 12:15 pm.

A 2007 Honda Accord appeared to be stopped at a stop sign and entered the Columbia Highway intersection. The car was hit by a 2016 Dodge Ram 3500 towing a trailer that was traveling west.

Unfortunately, the driver of the Honda died at the scene.

He’s has been identified as 24-year-old Natyvious Deveon Griffin of Newberry.