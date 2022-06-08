(THE ASSOICATED PRESS) – A New York woman searching for her lost dog got a surprise when it was found by Oscar-winning actor Hilary Swank.

While filming a movie in Albany, the actor reunited a lost pooch with distraught owner Chelsea Blackwell. She was searching for her missing dachshund, Blue, on Monday when she came upon a film crew.

She began asking if anyone had seen her dog.

The crew told her one of the stars had found her dog.

Soon, a car pulled up and there was the missing the dog happily sitting on Swank’s lap.

Swank has a history of adopting dogs.