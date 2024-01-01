AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- A new year comes with new year’s resolutions for many. And the most common ones revolve around fitness and health.

But nearly half of the people that make those resolutions are expected to give up on them by February.

There are a lot of reasons people don’t follow through but one in particular stands out– your mentality!

Making a real change to your health is hard and you have to be committed to see lasting results.

“It’s generally a desire to be healthy,” said Dr. Dale Peeples, a psychiatrist and professor at Wellstar MCG.

A new year has rolled around again. You may be thinking, “New year, new me!”

So, you make a new years resolution to get fit. You join a gym and buy new workout clothes. You start going to classes and you feel great about yourself.

But, after a few weeks or months, you stop going as often, until you aren’t going at all.

So, why does this happen?

ISI Elite Training owner, Brooklyn Hodge thinks that sometimes people put to much pressure on themselves to do too much.

“You’re going to get overwhelmed. Your body is already going through a lot of changes already, so usually what happens is, if you miss a day, you feel guilty. Then you’re just going to be like ‘Oh, I’m already out of it now. Why start again?'” Hodge said.

Hodge told NewsChannel 6 that staying motivated is key to sticking with the fitness goals you may make in the new year.

“And it’s hard. You’re not always going to be motivated, but that’s where discipline kind of comes in. You have to get those good habits kind of instilled, get yourself into that routine.”

Dr. Peeples agrees with Hodge, saying that planning ahead is important and can help exercise become a regular part of your life.

“If they’re able to attach the desired outcome to something that’s already part of their life, you know, structure, then it’s going to be easier to continue that along,” he said.

We’re used to instant gratification so when many of us don’t see changes right away– we get discouraged.

“I tell people not to look on the scale at home. I hate that thing because you don’t know what that weight actually is. It could be water. it could be your muscle gains. Like, people don’t understand. Especially with women, our weight is going to fluctuate all the time. It just happens,” Hodge explained.

Dr. Peeple encourages people to look at other results, like excelling in an exercise routine, to stay motivated.

“And even though you might not see the immediate weight changes, you know, pay attention. Is your energy a bit better? Are you sleeping a little bit better because you are getting that exercise during the day?” said Dr. Peeples.

Hodge has one tip that she believes is the most important part of sticking with your new year’s fitness goals.

“Find a buddy. I can’t preach that enough. You need somebody to help hold you accountable. And a good partner that’s going to keep pushing you and you them in return to kind of keep you going. Keep you motivated,” she said.

Here are some more tips for sticking to your resolution.

Plan it out: work with a fitness instructor or nutritionist to put together a program that works for you.

If you have a big goal, break it down into smaller, more quickly achieved goals to stay motivated.

Be specific. Don’t say “I want to lose 50 pounds by the end of the year.” Instead, say “I want to lose one pound a week this year.”

Finally, give your resolutions at least two months to become a habit you will stick with.