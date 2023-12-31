(WJBF) —Several events are happening to ring in the new year in the CSRA.

DJ TRUCKER Southern Soul New Year’s Eve

7 p.m.

23 Bogus Hill Road, North Augusta

Lenox on 10th New Year’s Gala

8 p.m.-1 a.m.

211 10th Street, Augusta

New Year’s Eve Party – Augusta Marriott Convention Center

7:00 p.m. -11:30 p.m.

2 10th Street, Augusta

New Year’s Party: Back to 90s Party

9 p.m.-1 a.m.

World of Beer Augusta

2819 Washington Rd, Augusta

New Year’s Eve Roaring 20s Masquerade Ball

9 p.m.-1 a.m.

The Partridge Inn Augusta, Curio Collection by Hilton

2110 Walton Way, Augusta

Ring in the New Year at D&B

4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Dave & Buster’s Augusta

807 Cabela Drive, Augusta

Ring in the New Year at Top Dawg Tavern!

11 a.m. – 11:59 p.m.

2024 New Year’s Eve Bash

9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Crowne Plaza North Augusta

1060 Center Street, North Augusta