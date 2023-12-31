(WJBF) —Several events are happening to ring in the new year in the CSRA.
DJ TRUCKER Southern Soul New Year’s Eve
7 p.m.
23 Bogus Hill Road, North Augusta
Lenox on 10th New Year’s Gala
8 p.m.-1 a.m.
211 10th Street, Augusta
New Year’s Eve Party – Augusta Marriott Convention Center
7:00 p.m. -11:30 p.m.
2 10th Street, Augusta
New Year’s Party: Back to 90s Party
9 p.m.-1 a.m.
World of Beer Augusta
2819 Washington Rd, Augusta
New Year’s Eve Roaring 20s Masquerade Ball
9 p.m.-1 a.m.
The Partridge Inn Augusta, Curio Collection by Hilton
2110 Walton Way, Augusta
Ring in the New Year at D&B
4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Dave & Buster’s Augusta
807 Cabela Drive, Augusta
Ring in the New Year at Top Dawg Tavern!
11 a.m. – 11:59 p.m.
2024 New Year’s Eve Bash
9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Crowne Plaza North Augusta
1060 Center Street, North Augusta