AUGUSTA, G.A. (WJBF)- We’ve been keeping you all up to date on the bar closures in Augusta this New Years Eve. But fun in the streets of Augusta isn’t completely shut down. The Savannah River Brewery Company has had its doors open since Sunday morning and will continue to do so throughout the night.

“We realize people might not want to stay up late tonight, so we’re gonna do that here– countdown to noon– bring in the new year,” Taproom Manager John Christian said.

It’s a celebration, Taproom Manager John Christian tells me, is unlike any other Sunday.

“New Years is special for us this year because it’s Sunday and most places around town aren’t open, but because we’re not a bar– we’re a brewery, we can be open– we’re open on Sunday anyway. So, we’re gonna blow it out tonight.”

Since bars in Augusta will be closed this New Years Eve, Christian and the rest of his staff are preparing for a full house.

“We already have reservations for over a hundred, not even counting Walk-in folks. Good thing is, we’re a big space, we have seats for 200 inside– outside, a lot more outside. We’re fire coated for 450, so we can definitely handle a crowd. We’re staffed up and ready to go,” Christian said.

Jacob Barberi says he’ll be back with some of his loved ones later in the night.

“I got a table reserved, I get here at nine and from there we’re staying ‘til midnight. That’s the plan.”

He says the brewing company is more than just a hot spot for his New Years celebrations.

“I like a more friendly environment and the brewery really provides that. So, I come out on Wednesdays as well for trivia night. But I’ve had my family out– they were just here for Christmas, and they drove from Kentucky straight here for trivia– they had a blast. I have a 10-year-old cousin who came out. It’s a very welcoming environment…,” Barberi said.

And speaking of his loved ones, Barberi’s girlfriend, Grace Hohnadel tells me how she’s preparing not just for New Years festivities, but her year ahead.

“Develop a skincare routine. One goal that I had for last year was to run a half by the end of the year– a half marathon. I wasn’t able to do that because of some health issues, but I’m hoping for next year that I’ll be able to do that, maybe even more. Those are the main ones, also some date night. I wanna have a date night once a month, a girl’s night once a month. I’m typically pretty ambitious, but it pushes me to do better.”