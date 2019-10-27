New traffic pattern to take affect at Wrightsboro Road

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — Drivers on Wrightsboro Road near the Augusta Mall need to follow a new traffic pattern that begins Sunday morning.

There are new left turn lanes for the Bobby Jones Expressway at the Wrightsboro Road exit. It’s part of the widening project that stretches from Augusta West Parkway to North Leg Road.

The $5.9 million mix of SPLOST and G-DOT funding will allow single lanes surrounded by walls to help the flow of traffic on and off the highway.

You are urged to use extra caution in this area, while people get used to the new pattern.