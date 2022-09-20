Appling, Ga (WJBF)- A new traffic pattern at the I-20 exit 183 will impact traffic flow for those heading to work and school Tuesday morning.

They are opening the bridge that construction crews have been working on for so long.

Lots of changes as those crews re route traffic onto the new bridge at Highway 221/ Appling-Harlem Road.

A construction team will also close off the west bound on-ramp to I-20 for the next eight days to raise the ramp grade.

Anyone needed to get on the interstate heading west, will need to go down State Road 223 and the US-78 Thomson Bypass for that access.

The project is scheduled for completion by the end of 2022.