New synthetic ice rink headed to Aiken’s Citizen’s Park

AIKEN, S.C. (WJFB) — A new holiday tradition could be getting started in Aiken, South Carolina.

Right now, it’s just a grassy field but in less than a month, a synthetic ice rink will be in Citizen’s Park.

“We’ve been talking about doing this for about a year a so,” Holidice Co-owner Mike Fanning told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk.

Fanning and his other team over at AllStar Tents & Events set up a sample of what you can expect soon in the showroom.

“We had some people from Canada come down and try this and they were just blown away how close to the real experience of ice it is,” he recalled.

It’s made with a solid material designed for skating using normal metal-bladed ice skates. The rinks are constructed by interlocking panels. The uncertainty of the weather and other things to consider, too, it was more cost-effective to go with using the fake stuff.

“If ice is a ten, this is an eight and a half. It takes a little more effort to get started but once you get it, it works beautifully,” Fanning said.

The rink will be opened seven days a week from November 28 to January 1. $15 will get you in and set up with skates. It’s $10 if you bring your own. There will also be a smaller rink for younger children as well as an entertainment village, vendors, and even Santa.

“We’ll have a structured tent up as well as a structure for the entertainment tent and then a vendor village as well,” he said.

A partnership with the City will allow them to capture some of the visitors to Hopeland Lights since the parking area nearby is used as a shuttle location.”So if it works out really well, we’ll get about 20,000 people in front of us in that ten-day period,” Fanning shared.

Many nearby residents are excited about the new option.

The plan is to improve this new tradition year after year.

Meanwhile, Holidice has a three-year contract with the city.