New suicide prevention program recommended in Wisconsin

Madison, Wis. (AP) – A legislative task force that studied ways to prevent suicides in Wisconsin is recommending creation of a statewide suicide prevention program with a director who would oversee the effort, according to a copy of its recommendations that The Associated Press obtained on Tuesday.

Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos created the bipartisan task force in March. It was to officially release its findings at a Capitol news conference on Wednesday.

Republicans have sparred with Democrats over how best to tackle the problem of suicide in Wisconsin. The Republican-controlled budget committee has deferred spending money on suicide prevention programs awaiting the task force’s recommendations.

The budget Democratic Gov. Tony Evers signed into law included $220,000 to help fund the Suicide HOPELine, supported by the Center for Suicide Awareness. It provides immediate help to people in crisis by sending text messages.

But the budget committee has not released the money, pending recommendation of the task force. It is calling for passage of a bill to release the funding, a process that will take longer than simply having the budget committee make it available.

The task force’s recommendation includes requiring the sharing of data by operators of the hotline to the state regarding usage of the service and how the money was spent.

Any bill introduced as recommended by the task force would have to pass both the Assembly and Senate, both controlled by Republicans, and be signed by Evers before becoming law.

The Legislature is not scheduled to be in session again until October.

Vos’ spokesman Kit Beyer said the speaker hadn’t seen the final report but would discuss it with his caucus. Evers’ spokeswoman Britt Cudaback declined to comment on the report.

Other recommendations from the task force include: