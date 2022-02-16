New study shows impact of long COVID-19 on the heart

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — A new study found COVID-19 can lead to heart problems even after you’ve recovered from the virus.



” The patients who had recovered from covid-19 had all sorts of cardiac issues after a month of recovering from covid- 19 infection,” AU cardiologist Dr. Vishal Aurora said.



The risk of 20 different heart and blood vessel issues increased in covid patients up to one year later.



Some cardiologists say they’ve seen it with patients at AU.

” These include things like heart attack, heart failure, heart rhythm problems. Things like blood clots are a big problem in this population,” Aurora said.



Even patients without severe Covid symptoms could end up with an increased risk of heart problems.



” I’ve seen both healthy patients after covid infections who had long covid syndrome as long as patients with who had underlying disease or risk factors for disease that become manifest as result of covid – 19 infection,” Aurora said.



Doctors said Covid- 19 damages the lining in blood vessels which causes the virus to impact other parts of the body.



” That’s why patients who have long covid have symptoms that are related to their brain, heart, kidneys and even legs,” Aurora said.



Doctors said that’s why if you haven’t contracted the virus — prevention is always key.



” Getting vaccinated and social distancing and taking these precautions to prevent getting covid-19 is the best thing anyone can do,” Aurora said.