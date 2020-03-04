New spring menu at Starbucks includes iced pineapple coconut milk matcha

(ABC News) – Starbucks fans will have a spring in their step with a sip of the coffee chain’s latest menu additions just in time for the bright new season.

The new spring menu announced Tuesday is filled with colorful non-dairy concoctions, hearty breakfast items and products to make coffee at home even easier.

First up, a duo of bright beverages that are both made with coconut milk to set the tone for warmer weather.

The new iced pineapple matcha drink is made with Starbucks matcha green tea, shaken with flavors of pineapple and ginger and combined with coconut milk and ice. The vibrant yellow iced golden ginger drink features ginger, pineapple and turmeric flavors, shaken together with coconutmilk and ice.

Starbucks’ new nitro cold brew with salted honey cold foam.Starbucks’ new nitro cold brew with salted honey cold foam.ABC News

A new nitro cold brew is stepping on the scene at Starbucks, and the smooth ice-free cold coffee drink its topped with salted honey cold foam and a line of toasted honey.

Starbucks is also introducing two new protein-packed breakfast wraps with over 20-grams each.

Starbucks’ new bacon, sausage and egg wrap with potatoes and cheddar cheese.Starbucks’ new bacon, sausage and egg wrap with potatoes and cheddar cheese.Starbucks

The first meat-filled option has double-smoked bacon, sausage, cage-free scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese and sous vide potatoes in a flour tortilla.

Starbucks’ new Southwest veggie wrap is made with eggs, black beans, cotija cheese, potatoes and salsa.Starbucks

For veggie lovers or non-meat eaters, the Southwest veggie wrap adds a subtle spice with lots of flavor — scrambled eggs, black beans, sous vide potatoes, cotija cheese, pico de gallo and jalapeno cream cheese are wrapped in a salsa tortilla.

The brand also released a new golden turmeric coffee in roast and K-Cup form that will now be available at grocery stores, as well as ready-to-drink Starbucks nitro cold brew.

The canned coffee is infused with nitrogen and available in three flavors: black, dark caramel and vanilla sweet cream.

Starbucks will also begin offering happy hour on March 5, during which customers can receive BOGO on any handcrafted beverage between 2-7 p.m.

