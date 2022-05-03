WJBF – The premiere date for the anticipated series “Tom Swift,” which stars Augusta-native Tian Richards, has officially been set.

“Tom Swift”, a spin-off of the series “Nancy Drew,” will premiere Tuesday, May 31st at 9 P.M. on the CW.

According to the official description, “Tom Swift is a man with the world in the palm of his hand, but that world gets shaken to its core after the shocking disappearance of his father, thrusting Tom into a breathtaking adventure full of mysterious conspiracies and unexplained phenomena.”

Richards accredits the city of Augusta for his love for acting getting his start in theater productions with The Augusta Players, YART, and also briefly appeared in “The Lyons Den” webseries.

Richards also made appearances in several television shows and films including “Greenleaf”, “Being Mary Jane”, “The Quad”, and “The Neighborhood.”

“Tom Swift” also stars Ashleigh Murray, Marquise Vilsón, April Parker Jones, Albert Mwangi, and LeVar Burton.