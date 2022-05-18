RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County’s School Safety and security is considering purchasing a new software program to investigate threats made on social media.

The software will conduct forensic studies, backgrounds and digital imaging.It’ll trace smartphones, computers, tablets, and cloud software.

The director over school safety and security says even if a student or person were to delete a threatening post, this new software will still be able to track it.

We have bomb threats; we have threats of school shootings. We will have social media threats to do harm to people and when we get the initial information, we try to go back and back track it but people will often erase it from their phones. Mantrell Wilson, Dir. School Safety and Security

Wilson says the organization will usually work with the Sheriff’s office for those investigations, but they’re wanting to respond to these incidents quicker.