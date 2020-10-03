New questions on health, election following Pres. Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — President Trump shocked the country early Friday morning, revealing he and First Lady Melania tested positive for COVID-19. Many now worry if his health may be in jeopardy.

“We definitely worry more about those over the age of 70,” Dr. Rodger MacArthur, an infectious disease expert at Augusta University, explains.

The President is considered high risk due to his age and because he’s considered obese by health professionals.

“There are risk factors that we’ve identified, including heart disease and diabtetes,” MacArthur says. “Obesity seems to be one of them. In our elderly population, obesity does not seem as important as heart disease and diabetes. It’s hard to point to anybody and know who’s going to do reasonably well and who’s going to have a more severe course.”

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨#BREAKING: Pres. Trump is being transported to Walter Reed Medical Center, according to the White House pool report. — Chloe Salsameda WJBF (@ChloeSalsameda) October 2, 2020

Attention is now turning to the 25th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which allows a President to step back from his or her duties if needed.

“There are two approaches,” Dr. Gregg Murray, a professor of political science at Augusta University, explains. “The President could see a problem emerging and, therefore, declare himself incapacitated, and the Vice President would take over.”

There’s a second scenario if the President can’t make that decision for himself.

“In that case, the Vice President and majority of the Cabinet decides the President is incapacitated,” Murray says. “They let Congress know. Congress would have to vote two-thirds in each house to agree the President is incapacitated.”

The news of the President’s diagnosis comes at an unprecedented time with just weeks to go before Election Day. The Trump Campaign is now postponing all events involving the President or moving them to virtual formats.

“You can still continue to campaign digitally,” Murray says. “I don’t think it’s as effective in terms of energy, but you can still continue to communicate with voters.”