SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (AP) – A new prosecutor has been assigned to consider retrying three former Georgia sheriff’s deputies accused of killing a man they shocked with stun guns while he was walking down a rural road in 2017.

Columbus-based District Attorney Stacey Jackson was assigned to the case after the district attorney where the death occurred stepped aside.

A judge declared mistrials in October 2021 after Washington County jurors deadlocked in deliberations over the guilt of Henry Lee Copeland, Michael Howell, and Rhett Scott.

Eurie Martin died in the incident.

His relatives have been lobbying for a new trial.