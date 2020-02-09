New proposal in Hawaii legislature to stop ID checks for people who look over 21

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Under a new proposal in the Hawaii legislature, if a sales clerk believes a person is over 21 then the clerk won’t need to ask them for an ID check.

Sen. Les Ihara, who represents Kaimuki and Kapuhulu proposed the bill. He said there needs to be no shadow of doubt in the sales clerk’s mind that a person is over the age of 21.

“The standard is clear and convincing evidence. So the evidence is you’re looking at someone, it’s not halloween and it doesn’t look like it will peel off,” said Sen. Les Ihara.

He said the ultimate goal is to help the senior community keep their privacy.

“The senior citizen category which I’m in now, we’re the group that are clearly discriminated against,” said Ihara. “The jury is in that we are clearly over 21, and we have a right to privacy, so we’re just asking that our constitutional right to privacy in the state be respected.”

He said information on an ID or a birth date given out loud could lead to scammers getting a hold of that information.

Some agree that this may be a good idea.

“Plenty of times I’ve been like look at my hairline, do I look like I’m under 30? ,” said Makaio Villanueva, an Oahu resident. “Like when I went to go buy something that required an age limit, or a age minimum, and I didn’t have [my ID]. So it would be nice to get by.”

Others disagree. One mother said she’s worried that this could provide a path for underage drinking.

“I’d hate to think if (my son’s) 18 and someone thinks he looks older and looks 21, and they just sell him whatever he’s going to buy. That kind of freaks me out, and I’d rather play it safe than sorry,” said Chloe Rapozo, an Oahu resident.

Sen. Ihara said he is aware that his proposal could create problems.

“There will be a lot of people falling through the cracks because of judgement call,” said Ihara.

However, he said he’s working on addressing that.

“They could have training sessions,” said Ihara. “Or they have systems where you give your birth date once and you have you card right, and then you don’t have to ask anymore [because they have it in their system].”

Sen. Ihara said he’s hoping the bill will open the discussion for ID verification. There’s no word yet on when the bill will be heard.