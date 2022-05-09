Augusta, Ga (WJBF) As commissioners prepare to debate a new ambulance contract, one commissioner saying the city needs a better way to document service complaints.

Commissioner Dennis Williams says it’s something he hears about. poor ambulance response times.> “I’ve gotten a lot of complaints I’ve been at sites where I’ve seen it’s taken the ambulance a long time to get there,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

As commissioners debate having a new ambulance contract Williams is proposing a new city office or position to gather complaints about ambulance service responses, something Williams says has been brought up before.

This time it’s on record that we want a system that will be able to monitor, investigate and provide feedback on complaints from the public,” said Commissioner Williams.

Commissioners are moving quickly on a new ambulance contract but William’s proposal to have a new response time monitoring system has opposition.

“I don’t think we need that because we already got something in place for that you have to pick up the phone and call the person and the person to call is either Gold Cross of 9-1-1,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

Commissioners are scheduled to discuss the complaint response system on Tuesday as well as how much to increase the subsidy to Gold Cross is provided.

The current about in 650 thousand dollars, numbers on the table go as high as one point eight million dollars.

“As far as supporting Gold Cross I do, and I know one point eight million is a lot I’m all about saving money for the city,” said Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight.

And as commissioners prepare to discuss a new contract and subsidy, city leaders are also expected to hear from a Tudor Drive resident with complaints about ambulance response times in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.