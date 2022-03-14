FORT GORDON, Ga (WJBF)- Gas prices soaring. Inflation, the highest in decades. Soldiers salaries: lower than you might think. For some of our enlisted men and women at Fort Gordon, some extra help making ends meet is now available.

It’s called The Eagle’s Nest and it’s a pantry that was set up in an empty classroom at the school. It’s a collaboration between the Fort Gordon Spouses and Civilians Club and several partners, to help students and families in need. Initial donations came from partners including, Golden Harvest Food Bank, Operation Homefront, Murphy Auto Group, and Blue Star Families.

The room contains food, crockpots, brand new clothes and shoes as well as personal hygiene products. Families can even pick up toys for birthdays.

Nomi Stanton, advisor for the Spouses and Civilians Club, said military families struggle just other families across the nation and this pantry could help ease their burden some.

“It’s important to remember that a child should be a child. And not have to worry about not having the right shoes for gym class, not having the right jacket for outside when the weather changes. And Hygiene products. We have middle schoolers. Everything is very discreet. We have little things of deodorant they can put in their backpack,” Stanton explained.

The school’s principal, Dr. Tatania Singh, said the need at Freedom Park is just like any other school in the area.

“The teachers saw a need for years. And often what teachers and educators do around our nation is to take money out of their own pockets. Most of us get paid once a month and we just know, once a month you go to the store and as you shop for your family, you shop for your students at school,” she said.

Right now the program is serving more than 60 families.

For more information or to make a donation, just send an email to Fgsccadvisor@gmail.com.