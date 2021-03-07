New program at Aiken Tech could help with law enforcement shortage

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Aiken Technical College is one of several schools across the Palmetto State offering a new pathway to help folks who may want to start a career in law enforcement.

According to the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy before 2020, about eight percent of officers would leave the profession after being trained and certified within the first year. In 2020, that number ballooned to 33 percent.

“Qualified applicants applying in law enforcement has definitely decreased over the last five years,” Captain Nick Gallam.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office has not seen a major shortage of deputies, but the department is seeing a decrease in its support staff.

“We have some shortages right now in our dispatch area and we also have some shortages in our detention center and a few openings on our road patrol,” Capt. Gallam said.

Recruitment efforts are looking different since COVID-19. “We haven’t been able to go out to the job fairs at universities and colleges and tech schools but our main avenue, of course, is social media. When we do openings or if we are in a shortage-type capacity, we’re try to fill positions that way,” Gallam added.

Gallam says that the culture of law enforcement within the last few years could be the reason for fewer applications.

“A lot of people, you know, aren’t willing to risk their life on a daily basis to serve their communities. And then, it could be generational. You know, there’s not the folks out there that are wanting to serve their communities in the law enforcement role,” he added.

Now, the Criminal Justice Academy along with the state’s technical college system creating a new pathway to the profession allowing possible candidates to take a number of courses centered around skills needed to be on patrol within local communities.

“This program was developed statewide in order to address first, the shortage of law enforcement officers in the communities, but also help to give the new generation of police officers additional skills so they can be successful in their jobs,” President of Aiken Technical College Dr. Forest Mahan added.

“Our state’s technical colleges are in a very unique position to help law enforcement acquire these skills that they need to be effective in their roles and to build trust with their communities,” Director for the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy Jackie Swindler said.

After completing the program at Aiken Tech, the candidate then will need to secure employment with a law enforcement agency in the state within one year. Once hired, there are other requirements by the justice academy that would need to be fulfilled.

“These certified law enforcement officers will have the skills to be able to really deal with a diverse population and be able to be an integral part of the community in that they aren’t just simply responding to a crisis, but because they’re threaded into the community, they may be able to help head off any issues that may emerge,” Dr. Mahan added.

Folks who enroll in the program are eligible to receive lottery tuition assistance and the South Carolina Workforce and Industrial Needs Scholarships (WINS) grant. The funding covers 100 percent of all student tuition costs — removing the barrier of price.

The certificate program is currently going through an approval process. The college is expected to launch the program August 2021. Registration for the fall semester will open March 15.

Those interested in enrolling in the program, complete the free online application at apply.atc.edu.