New Order National Human Rights Organization speaks out about Eurie Martin trial

SWAINSORO, Ga. (WJBF) – The family of Eurie Lee Martin called for a retrial in Swainsboro in December.
The family and New Order Nation Human Rights Organization met outside the District Attorney’s office on South Main Street December 28th.
A mistrial was declared in the Eurie Martin murder trial in October 2021.
Martin was killed after being repeatedly tased by three former Washington County deputies in 2017.
“So, I’m out here demonstrating because, if this man lost his life, for walking. And wanted water. I can be in danger of my life, for being out here protesting. So, we’re not asking for favoritism, all we’re asking for is justice.”Leonard Jordan , New Order National Human Rights Organization
A Washington County Superior Court Judge ruled a mistrial in the proceedings when jurors could not come to a consensus on the case, in October.
So far, District Attorney Fitzner’s Office has yet to call for a re-trial.