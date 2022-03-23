APPLING, Ga (WJBF)- A new housing development centered around nature is coming to Appling.

Abundance Point will be located on Kamper Klub Road on an old corporate campground. The property has been unused for at least a decade and has fallen into serious disrepair.

Owner, Jeanna Whitaker, said vandals had damaged many of the existing structures and were even living in some of the buildings when she bought the property.



The Columbia County Planning Commission denied Whitaker’s request to rezone from residential to Special use- which would have allowed them to make part of the 23-acres public property. Her original plan included renovating the cabins that could be saved and renting them out as well as making a planned clubhouse and hiking trail available for public use.

Whitaker told NewsChannel 6’s Kim Vickers that she is ok with the Planning Commission’s decision, saying that you win some and you lose some. She still has big plans for the property.

Whitaker said her goal is to build the type of neighborhood she has always wanted to live in. It will include up to 10 homes, a clubhouse and even a small farm.

“The right farmer, who practices sustainable, regenerative methods. And growing local produce for the people in the neighborhood, maybe taking some of that surplus over to the commissary on Fort Gordon who is required to buy a certain amount of local produce, friends, and family,” Whitaker explained.

The development will be on 10 one acre lots. People have the option to purchase up to 4 acres to build their homes on. People who build there have to use Abundance point’s architect, but can choose their own builder. Whitaker doesn’t want to see the landed destroyed or leveled to build homes. Instead, homes will be built to fit the existing landscape.

Whitaker said they hope to sell three lots by the end of the year to start paving the roads. She is also working with the Army Corp of Engineers to plant native hardwood trees and fruit trees around the property as well as using compost, to repair the land damaged by decades of over logging.

Photojournalist: Reggie Mckie.