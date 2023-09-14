AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — A new mixed-use building could be headed to the heart of downtown Aiken. The project would target up to 100 employees and be located on city-owned property.

The Aiken Corporation conducted a study.

The idea is to create a mixed-use building offering office and event spaces. The study examined five sites, including Richland Avenue. The property offers conference and meeting space and can increase Hotel Aiken’s marketability. But, it also involves significant demolition, tenant relocation, and limited parking. “I don’t think we need a new parking facility. Drive around a little bit, and you can find a place. I think that’s always a good thing,” she added.

The study also sheds light on the limitations of other sites, including the old hospital, which share issues like limited parking and the need for extensive demolition of existing structures. “I don’t think downtown Aiken is the right place for that, though now the old hospital building, I think that’d be an excellent place for it,” Kevin Deily.

Plans call for a three-story, 36,000-square-foot building. The top two floors are offices, while the ground floor is for events. Sites were evaluated on proximity, visibility, pedestrian activity, and parking.