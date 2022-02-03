New luxury apartments coming to Downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — City leaders and ATC development broke ground on a new mid rise apartment complex in downtown Augusta.



” We’ve had great cooperation from the city in coming up with the plans to create these 136 brand new units in downtown Augusta,” VP of ATC Development Kurt Eyring said.



The four story 136-unit complex will be located on the corner of 12th and Green Street.



It will feature a salt-water pool, 24/7 fitness center and a rooftop sky lounge.



” The professional people living downtown with the cyber and the medical fields will be living here so they can bring life to the downtown area, ” CEO of ATC Development Woody Belangia said.



ATC leaders said its part of the growth and development that will continue in Downtown Augusta.

” I believe the growth narrative you know people keep saying its coming. I believe its here,” Belangia said.



District One commissioner Jordan Johnson said it will provide much needed housing for the growing downtown area.



” There’s a demand for housing to meet the growing workforce especially here in Downtown Augusta.”



Johnson said it should start conversations about affordable housing for those who won’t be able to afford to live in the new units.



“I think that while we’re celebrating today, we should still have a conversation about how to make sure that we’re investing in housing not only in areas where we’re seeing a huge economic boom, but in areas where housing is not affordable, or housing is not readily available,” Johnson said.



The complex is expected to be finished in Spring 2023.

