FORT GORDON, Ga. (WJBF) – It has officially been announced and approved for the redesignation ceremony for the Cyber Center of Excellence and Fort Gordon to implement the Naming Commission’s recommendation.

On October 27th, the name will be changed to recognize General Dwight D. Eisenhower as the namesake for the installation.

CCoE and Fort Gordon Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Paul Stanton says, “Rising from second lieutenant to commander-in-chief, Eisenhower’s extensive, innovative, and effective military experience and leadership shaped our modern world. His dedication to ensuring equal rights for Soldiers and citizens alike continues to be an example and inspiration for the present and future Soldiers of the Army he so faithfully served and decisively led. General Eisenhower epitomizes those values we continue to instill in our Soldiers today.”

To begin the transition to Fort Eisenhower, earlier this year the CCoE solicited submissions for a new logo.

The logo selected was designed by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Spencer formerly of the Cyber Center of Excellence and now an Army Artist in Residence at Fort Belvoir, Va. Spencer’s entry was among 24 entries received from around the Central Savannah River Area and beyond. Spencer was recognized in a ceremony at CCoE in June.

The redesignation ceremony will take place at Barton Field and is open to ID Card Holders and invited guests.

The event will be streamed live on the CCoE’s social media for the public.