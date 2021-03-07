NEW local eatery brings ‘Fresh Mex’ flavor to Augusta

Augusta, GA (WJBF)- With many businesses having to close their doors, opening up a new restaurant can bring a wave of uncertainty but for some it’s a chance their willing to take.

“Figured we take a leap of faith right in the middle of a pandemic.”

After more than a year of planning, Owner Heather Chancey decided to open up a new restaurant despite the pandemic. Cantina Locale is the newest addition to Chancey’s three restaurant businesses that’s proving to be a success.

“We wanted something that people in the neighborhood and all around Augusta would feel comfortable and that they were locals here.”

Chancey is no stranger to the hard work it takes when opening and running a new business which, she says is all thanks to the support of a great team.

She says “if you surround yourself with good people, you’re bound to get a good result.”

Another ingredient to her restaurant’s success? Social Media — which is a main component to keeping customers coming in.

Chancey says “mainly we focus on our Facebook and Instagram.”

General Manager Baker Hendrix says the new restaurant’s online following happens collaboratively. Staff take pictures and come up with new ideas to post online every day.

Baker Hendrix: “We try to do a new post every day. It’s a collaborative team effort. Every single person here is gonna throw in a little something whether it’s a friendly greeting or a way to stage the picture.”

Chancey ​encourages other small business owners to take the leap of faith and always remember the theme of teamwork.

“The Teamwork. Hands down the teamwork.”

In Augusta, Taylor Leverett, WJBF News Channel 6.