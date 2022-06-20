COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A new boating law in South Carolina aims to protect people and structures from large wakes that are created by a popular water sport.

“Wake surfing” is now prohibited on all state waters within 200 feet of a dock, a person in the water, or an anchored watercraft.

According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, wake surfing is defined in the law as operating “a vessel that is ballasted in the stern so as to create a wake that is, or is intended to be, surfed by another person.”

SCDNR said the law comes amid a rise in the popularity for the activity. Something law enforcement and lawmakers are working to crack down on to keep people and property safe.

“Violation of this law is a misdemeanor and generally punishable by fines of about $100-$600, depending on court fees in each county jurisdiction,” said SCDNR.

The agency often patrols waterways to enforce boating and fishing laws.