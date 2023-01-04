AUGUSTA (WJBF) – On Monday, January 9, 2023, The Kroger Co. will break ground on Eisenhower Crossing.

The new Kroger Marketplace is expected to open in Spring of 2024.

The new store will create 250-300 new jobs in the CSRA.

It will also have a fuel center and a verity of features, including:

Murray’s Cheese Shop

Expanded deli offerings, including sushi

Grocery pickup

New belted self-checkouts that are extremely popular with Kroger customers

Mural designed by a local artist

Pharmacy with an exterior drive thru

No word on when they’ll begin hiring, but potential job seekers can click here for more info.