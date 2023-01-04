AUGUSTA (WJBF) – On Monday, January 9, 2023, The Kroger Co. will break ground on Eisenhower Crossing.
The new Kroger Marketplace is expected to open in Spring of 2024.
The new store will create 250-300 new jobs in the CSRA.
It will also have a fuel center and a verity of features, including:
- Murray’s Cheese Shop
- Expanded deli offerings, including sushi
- Grocery pickup
- New belted self-checkouts that are extremely popular with Kroger customers
- Mural designed by a local artist
- Pharmacy with an exterior drive thru
No word on when they’ll begin hiring, but potential job seekers can click here for more info.