(WJBF) — Just in time for International Cat Day on August 8, new kids musical sensation The Future Brigade will release their second single, “Cat Attack (Watch Your Back!),” from Vox Records.

The brainchild of Virginia-based singer/songwriter Wes Charlton, “Cat Attack” encourages kids to explore the importance of animal conservation—while smiling, laughing, and bopping to the beat.

To promote International Cat Day education on digital platforms, The Future Brigade will feature the online premiere of the “Cat Attack (Watch Your Back!)” single, available wherever music is streamed, as well as their social media.

