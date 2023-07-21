NEW JERSEY (THE ASSOCIATED PRESS) – Authorities say a New Jersey bus monitor was using her cellphone and failed to notice a disabled 6-year-old being suffocated by a seat belt.

Twenty-seven-year-old Amanda Davila, of New Brunswick, was charged Wednesday with manslaughter and child endangerment in the death of Faja Williams, who was found unresponsive when she arrived at Claremont Elementary School in Franklin Park on Monday.

Williams was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after.

Williams was born with Emanuel syndrome, a rare chromosomal disorder which left her unable to speak or walk but still able to make sounds.