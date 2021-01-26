New JBA plans move forward

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Construction is set to begin a new James Brown Arena million dollar arena in April of 2022, the Coliseum Authority working with its project managers to keep on track.

and looking at schedules and the dollars we’re going to need,” said Coliseum Authority Chairman Cedric Johnson.

The current price tag is 228 million dollars, but the plans do not include an 18 million dollars for a 500 space parking deck, but Authority officials say there enough parking in the area.

“We did a parking study a very intense parking study and we’re pleased with it and we identified 5000 parking spaces we plan to do a shuttle system,” said Authority Vice Chairman Brad Usry.

Augusta commissioners approved 25 million dollars for the new arena in the next sales tax to be voted on in March, the rest of the funding is expected to be bonds that would be paid off through higher property taxes that bond referendum to be held in November.

We got to do some work we’ve got to make sure folks are educated just like we are educating the Authority but I feel once they look at what they will receive from this new arena I think will be readily able to sell it,” said Johnson.

But the Authority is saying no to spending four million dollar for an ice system in the new arena, this would close the door to having a minor league hockey team back in Augusta.

