AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — There’s a chance for townhomes and a hotel to go up on Richland Avenue in Aiken.

City leaders are considering rezoning property near Richland Avenue and Beaufort Street for a development. “I think it’s a wonderful idea,” Aiken resident Austin Hodges said.

The plan includes a 125-room hotel, 52 townhomes, and potential mixed-use buildings, pending approval for parking by the City Council. It’s less than five miles from the former Hotel Aiken.

“I think it’d be a good idea. ’cause we don’t have nothing like that on this side,” Aiken resident Barney Livingston shared.

The Design Review Board will assess the architectural aspects due to its location within the Old Aiken Overlay. Preserving historical aesthetics is a priority within those areas, according to city ordinances.

“And it would open up job opportunities around that area,” Hodges said.

The concept plan includes more than 150 parking spots. Each townhome will have a garage and parking pad at the back and additional spaces beside a private alley. According to documents, the expected increase in traffic due to the development is projected to be minimal, with an estimated increase of less than 2,000 vehicles per day. Existing curb cuts on Richland Avenue and additional curb cuts will be added on Beaufort Street, and Park Avenue will accommodate access points to the development. A comprehensive traffic study is in the works.

“I don’t see it is no problem with traffic as long as they got the parking lot straight with the hotel and they, what they doing. If the parking lot is good, they should be able to be all right,” Livingston added.

Documents reveal the developer is responsible for creating on-site sidewalks that connect to city sidewalks. Water and sewer systems will go to the city once they’re finished. An existing tree line along Beaufort Street will be preserved.

The plan will be up for discussion at Monday evening’s City Council at 7 p.m. in the Municipal Building.