AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta’s long, anticipated wait ends. A store is set to open in the building that once occupied Whole Foods Market on Washington Road, near I-20 in the Washington Crossing shopping plaza.

NewsChannel 6 spoke with Jackson Mitchell, the owner of Fresh Take. “It’s really designed with the shopper in mind to be able to shop the way they want. If they’d like to come in and eat and sit down, if they’d like to take it away, if they’d like to shop, pharmacy. We’re really meeting everyone’s needs under one roof.”

The shopping center that includes Outback, Home Goods, DSW and much more finally gets its anchor store after six years. Mitchell said Fresh Take will offer an experience style grocery shopping, complete with eating on site and buying items for later.

“Beer and wine bar,” Mitchell pointed out. “10 beer taps, wine offerings and the sushi bar is actually part of that bar, so you can sit down and get made to order sushi rolls and some other offerings. We’re really excited about that.”

An in-store café with pizza, pasta and sandwiches will also come with the traditional shopping experience. And customers can enjoy two outdoor balconies, a space Mitchell said professionals can work in with free Wi-Fi or take part in a five hole putting green on the side of the store. Fresh Take will be the first of its kind and the sixth store Mitchell owns, rounding out his establishments in Atlanta.

“I grew up in the business,” he said. “I always really enjoyed retail, serving customers and always wanted to come up with something on my own that’s different and unique and I’ve actually been working on this store concept for the last probably 12 years.”

Mitchell said construction begins in two weeks and the store will open in June of next year.