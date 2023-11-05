AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The gospel musical comedy “Sanctified” is headed to the Kroc Center on Saturday, November 11, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. It’s written and directed by seasoned actor Javon Johnson.

The comedy is based on a true story of a church in Anderson, South Carolina. A young pastor tries to bring change to a traditional church, and some are resistant.

This project is all about the classic versus contemporary showdown in a church. It sends a powerful message about the necessity for change and togetherness in the world of gospel music and worship.

Tickets: Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sanctified-stage-play-written-directed-and-produced-by-javon-johnson-tickets-724665151977 or denisewilliams.productions.

Facebook: Sanctified Stage Play

Instagram: sanctifiedstageplay

Also, the “She Thinks She’s Cute Popup” pre-event, organized by Denise Williams Productions, serves as a spiritual and uplifting opening to the stage play “Sanctified.” It is centered around Praise and Worship. It features guest appearances, including the powerful Man of God, Apostle Ryan. The free event is at The Kroc Center on November 10 at 7 p.m. You must register at www.SheThinkSheCute.com.