New Girl Scout Cookie announced

GRRENVILLE, Sc (WJBF) —Today Girl Scouts of South Carolina-Mountains to Midlands and Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) kicked off a countdown to the 2021 Girl Scout Cookie season with the announcement of a new cookie in the upstate and midlands of South Carolina and other select areas: Toast-Yay!™, a French toast–inspired cookie dipped in delicious icing and full of flavor in every bite.

Amid challenging world events and a global pandemic this year, Girl Scouts created moments of joy by donating cookies to thank frontline workers and using the cookie earnings to support their communities. When Girl Scout Cookie season returns, Toast-Yay! will give consumers a new way to celebrate joy, alongside other favorites like Thin Mints® and Caramel deLites®.

And though social distancing measures may keep families and friends apart, cookie customers will be able to share joy and stay connected this season through a gift box option that ships directly to others via the Smart Cookie online platform.

Girl Scout Cookies from girls with Girl Scouts of South Carolina-Mountains to Midlands will be $5.00 a box next cookie season. Caramel Chocolate Chip Girl Scout Cookies, a gluten free option, will be $6.00 a box.

Consumers will also delight in knowing that their cookie purchase is an investment in girl leadership in their own community. With every sale, the Girl Scout Cookie Program teaches girls to think like entrepreneurs as they run their own small businesses and learn skills like goal setting, people skills, and decision making—which are imperative for any leadership role. And girls decide how to use their portion of the proceeds for unforgettable leadership experiences and community projects, while Girl Scouts of South Carolina-Mountains to Midlands depends on the funds to deliver life-changing Girl Scout programming to thousands of girls in the upstate and midlands of South Carolina.

As the COVID-19 pandemic became widespread during the 2020 cookie season, many girl entrepreneurs quickly changed their emphasis to virtual sales as they experienced the same challenges as other businesses.

GSUSA also offered a new national online platform, Girl Scouts Cookie Care, that enabled customers to safely order cookies for home delivery or to donate cookies to first responders, volunteers, and local causes.

Thanks to their customers, Girl Scouts donated millions of cookie packages nationally last season. In the 2021 season, Girl Scouts in the upstate and midlands of South Carolina will again embrace their entrepreneurial spirit by selling cookies through online platforms and innovative “virtual cookie booths” on social media (with parental supervision).

Many girls will offer socially distant or contactless sales and delivery options.

If local guidelines allow, in-person sales may also be available in certain areas, keeping girls’ safety top priority.

We know that during this time many consumers prefer direct shipping and we want to make that option easy and affordable. Girl Scouts of South Carolina-Mountains to Midlands will be subsidizing shipping for on-line orders of 6 or more boxes of Girl Scout Cookies, cutting the normal shipping cost in half.

“Whether Girl Scouts are selling in their neighborhood or online the Girl Scout Cookie Program allows girls to develop their business savvy,” said Girl Scouts of South Carolina-Mountains to Midlands CEO Lora Tucker. “For many girls this is their first business in their path to entrepreneurship.”

Girl Scouts of South Carolina-Mountains to Midlands kicks off cookie season on January 1, 2021 in the upstate and midlands of South Carolina.

