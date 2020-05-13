New Georgia teen drivers must take road test, Kemp clarifies

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Tens of thousands of teenagers in Georgia have been able to get a driver’s license without taking a road test in recent weeks.

But Gov. Brian Kemp said Tuesday that those new drivers will, in fact, have to go in for testing.

“That was always the case,” the governor said.

“We just wanted to clarify that, we had a lot of questions out there about that,” he added.

An executive order signed April 23 related to the COVID-19 outbreak suspended road test requirements. Applicants would still have to meet other criteria, like completing driver education courses and having a learner’s permit for a year and a day.

According to the latest executive order, anyone who got their license without having taken the on-the-road test will have to do so no later than Sept. 30.

The order further states that the Department of Drivers’ Services (DDS) must “correct public guidance documents, including, but not limited to, ‘DDS COVID-19 Information’ to reflect that the on-the-road test was only temporarily suspended.”

DDS can now conduct road tests with examiners riding in the vehicle with the applicant “or by remote means,” according to the order.

The DDS website currently states that “all drivers are now required to take and pass a modified road test,” which are available by appointment only.

To learn more about scheduling a test, visit the department’s website here.