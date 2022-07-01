ATLANTA (AP) — Most new laws traditionally take effect in Georgia on July 1. But this year, many of the most important measures became law as soon as Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signed them.

A few of the General Assembly’s most consequential accomplishments won’t take effect until January or even later.

Top measures beginning Friday include a raft of conservative-inspired school legislation, higher lawmaker pensions and an increase in lawmaker pensions.

Laws that took effect earlier include a suspension of state motor fuel taxes, special income tax refunds and repeal of the permit requirement to carry a concealed handgun in public.