AUGUSTA. Ga (WJBF)- If you need to see a dermatologist but don’t have insurance, now there is help for you.

Some dermatology residents at the Medical College of Georgia are opening a clinic to help uninsured and under insured patients get the care they need.

Many people put skin care on the back burner but dermatologists say it’s the body’s largest organ and you should take care of it.

A group of residents at the medical college agree and say that dermatology care should be available to everyone. So, they have done something about it.

A big concern is skin cancer. It’s the most common type of cancer and it’s preventable.

The Augusta Free Derm Clinic will help provide what could be life saving care to people who may not be able to afford it. Eligible patients who visit the clinic can get a free annual screening, biopsies, exams for spot concerns or rashes and prescriptions.

The clinic will be held at Centro Medico on Merry Street from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the first Monday of every month starting October 2.

To schedule an appointment, call 706-828-1718 or email thefreedermatologyclinic@gmail.com.