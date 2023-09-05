AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- A new, larger building for Via Cognitive Health is under construction on Washington Road. The center offers programs for those with dementia and Alzheimer’s.

These programs keep the member’s minds engaged to help slow the progression. Not just the mind, but the body too.

The center works with its members, their families and volunteers, offering small group activities like word games and puzzles as well as exercise classes.

The current center on Central Avenue is 3,000 square feet.

The new $9 million building will have 24,000 square feet, allowing for more services and to serve more people.

The center also offers classes to loved ones and caregivers.

Executive director, Jennifer Pennington said it will increase the programs they can offer to the community.

“That is one thing that we are just thrilled about. That we’re going to be able to have so many volunteer opportunities at this center,” she explained. “And it can be everything from people helping with the front desk, to boy scout troops working in our workshop and working on wood projects. Or it could be high school students. Prior to the pandemic we used to have local area high school students come in and play board games sometimes.”

Pennington said these conditions don’t just affect the person who has been diagnosed.

“Oh, I think it’s crucial for a family to be involved. Quite often there is one family member that kind of steps in, but as you go through the disease with your loved one, there are a lot of choices that have to be made, and everyone should be involved in that.”

Pennington hopes to be in the new building by spring.