EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – A new restaurant in Columbia County pays tribute to local veterans.

Rally Point Grille officially opened its doors on June 28 in Evans.

“We’ve got a lot of folks coming here and checking out the vibe that we have in here and they’ve been really supportive and enthusiastic about it,” said owner Kelly O’Neal.

Run by veterans with a focus on serving other veterans, the inside is filled with memorabilia donated by the community.

“There’s also one which is one of the first classes graduating from a naval training- a rotation at the very beginning of World War II,” said O’Neal. “It was about seven weeks after the bombing of Pearl Harbor.”

The menu is filled with delicious plates named with familiar military references…

From the cooked to order Mustang burger, to tactical tots smothered in toppings.

“A lot of folks have been telling us that our food is really good- of course, every restaurateur likes to hear that,” said O’Neal”

Mike Ewanis tells us he first visited a few days ago and asked if the pictures on the wall were randomly picked.

“And they said, ‘no, they’re local families’,” said Ewanis. “And I said, ‘well, can I bring my grandfather’s photo in here?’ and they said, ‘yea’.”

Today, he brought his mother for the first time…and surprised her with lunch in the company of her late father.

“He’s not here any more, but there’s still a part of him that is here, so we get to enjoy that now,” said Ewanis.

As they expand to work with other local veteran organizations, owners Kelly and Tiffany O’Neal say making their diners feel at home is their ministry.

“We’ve had fantastic support from the community as a whole here. And we, of course, welcome everybody to join us for a meal,” said O’Neal.