NEW ELLENTON, S.C. (WJBF) – The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office has announced the arrest of a New Ellenton man for allegedly distributing child sexual abuse material.

According to Attorney General Alan Wilson says 22-year-old Ryan Glosser was arrested Nov. 21 by the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators at the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a cyber tip that led them to Glosser. Investigators say he possessed and distributed files of child sexual abuse material.

Glooser is charged with 1 count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 4 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Each count carries a sentence of up to 10 years.