THOMSON, Ga (WJBF)- Construction on a new school in McDuffie County will soon begin. The school will combine J.A. Maxwell and Thomson Elementary into one big, state of the art school.

Thomson Elementary is nearly 70 years old and Maxwell is more than 45 years old. After a combined 15 additions over the years, the school board decided it was time to build new.

The 115,000 square foot building will be named J.A. Maxwell Elementary. It will cost $36.6 million and is being funded by SPLOST and state funding.

It will include 46 total indoor classrooms, 4 STEM labs and an outdoor classroom.

The head of Public Relations for the district, Kristopher Wells, said the new building will be energy efficient which will save the district some money.

“The HVAC system is going to be super efficient system. We’re also going to have LED lights that will help us save on power in the building. And with there not being any additions on to leave cracks and that sort of thing, the doors are all going to close properly and keep the heat and air in,” Wells explained.

The new building will house the current Maxwell’s Pre-K through first grade students and teachers and Thomson Elementary’s second and and third grades.

According to Wells, combining the schools will be convenient for the district and for parents.

“Having all of our schools in one place cuts down on a lot of travel issues, maintenance and that kind of thing. Everybody will be all right there together and that’s going to save the district a lot of money.”

Construction of the new school is expected to have a positive impact on Thomson’s economy.

The contractor, Parrish Construction, has focused on local and regional subcontractors wherever possible.

10% of jobs went to McDuffie County based subcontractors and 65% went to regional subs, based in CSRA. The remaining subs are not local or regional and will be staying and eating in local hotels and restaurants while they’re working on their portion of the building.

Crews have already started clearing and preparing the site, which is located next to Thomson-McDuffie Middle School. Construction on the new school is expected to start in January and the district hopes it will be ready by the end of May in 2025.