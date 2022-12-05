EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – The new Dunkin’ on Washington Road in Evans will be giving away FREE COFFEE FOR A YEAR to the first 100 guests in line starting at 9 A.M. on Thursday, December 8th.

According to the press release, this giveaway is to celebrate its grand opening.

Organizers say that the store will host a ribbon cutting ceremony with community members at 10 A.M., and following the ribbon cutting, they say that there will be a check presentation to donate $1,000 to the Columbia County Foundation for Children.

Dunkin’ lovers who show up between 9 A.M. to 11 A.M. will also have a chance to grab free Dunkin’ swag items and to take a picture with Cuppy.

The new Dunkin’ is located at 5120 Washington Road in Evans, Georgia.