Aiken, SC (WJBF)- The United Way of Aiken County will soon have a new home. The current building on Barnwell Avenue has a lot of structural problems and is too small for United Way’s needs.

At 11:00 Thursday morning, they will close on their purchase at 159 Morgan Street South West. It’s the old Aiken Senior Life Services building and brings with it an addition 2000 square feet.

President, Sharon Rodgers, said funds for the new building were made possible from various sources but none from donations meant to help the community.

“Security Federal, one of our community partners here, agreed to loan us the money to buy the property. And then our wonderful legislative delegation was able to get us some money from the plutonium settlement to help us with the renovations,” Rodgers explained.

This new, bigger building will also provide more office space, which means the United Way can house partner agencies in the future.

The new location on Morgan Street Southwest is actually the old Aiken Senior Life Services building, but it still needs some T-L-C. Rodgers said the building needs a lot of work before the organization can move in.

“It’s got some high ticket items. It’s an older building. So, it needs a new HVAC. It needs some roof work. It needs bathrooms, kitchen, windows, the parking lots probably in need of a little bit of love.”

The new doors should open about 6 months.

The Aiken Senior Life Services Center moved to East Pine Log Road.

Photojournalist: Will Baker.