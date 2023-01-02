EVANS, Ga, (WJBF) – Buzzed Bull Creamery, Roll on In, and now Stay Social Tap and Table have closed in the Meybohm Building of Evans Towne Center. But, new developments could change the future of the area.

Investors with Evans Society Investment Group are having Evans Society Center constructed behind the performing arts center, and they’re hoping it will bring more foot traffic to Evans Towne Center.

“I think that the days of always having to go into Augusta or North Augusta to go to a good restaurant are limited, and we wanna have more opportunities here in Evans,” said John Bojescul, the CEO of Evans Society Investment Group.

Mirin Fusion Kitchen, Goat Kick Coffee Company, Southern Time Clothing, and Edward Jones Financial Group will be in the Evans Society Center. A lease for another business will soon be signed as well.

Bojescul was inspired to start this project after Evans was ranked the Best Place to Live in America by Money.com in 2020.

He believes that the center, paired with an apartment complex that is currently being built adjacent to it, will help drive business to the area.

“This whole area will become a pedestrian-like zone where people can just walk and shop and do what they need to do,” he said.

The group also has another project in mind for the empty lot beside the plaza: a hotel.

“It’s gonna most likely be a boutique hotel with a name brand, either be a Hilton, Marriott, IHG, in that kind of category,” Bojescul said. “The initial designs for the hotel are going to be between ninety to one-hundred and twenty rooms, we are looking at putting a rooftop bar in as well as a four or five star restaurant. Evans is in dire need of that.”

Columbia County is doing a feasibility study on the hotel right now, and Bojescul said it should be complete in three months.

The Evans Society Center is expected to be completed by March 1st, and we’ll be speaking with the business owners over the next few days about their hopes for the area.